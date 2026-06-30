Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) let loose after an explosive hearing battle, calling Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) “f*cking a**holes” afterwards.

Lawler spoke to TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman after his heated exchange with Raskin at a House Judiciary Committee hearing. Lawler was at the hearing as a guest to introduce a witness, but things got quickly heated as he used his time to blast Democratic lawmakers over sanctuary city policies.

Lawler argued his Democratic colleagues did not show enough sympathy for the families of victims of violent crimes committed by illegal migrants. He said his colleagues are right to be outraged by the deaths of American citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti at the hands of federal agents, but they should be equally outraged by American citizens killed by illegal migrants.

😳 Rep. Lawler tells @jacob_wass that Raskin, Jayapal, and Hochul are "f**king assholes" for sanctuary city policies. pic.twitter.com/8YRukzgmT8 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 30, 2026

Lawler said:

First of all, if you heard the opening statements of Pramila Jayapal and Jamie Raskin, it was absolutely outrageous. It was disgusting. And it insulted those angel families that were sitting there. As Jessica Gorman just said in her testimony, they said, we’re sorry for your loss, but — there’s no but. Sanctuary policies are the reason their daughter is dead. How anybody can support allowing criminal aliens to stay in this country, prohibiting local and state law enforcement from cooperating with federal officials, is beyond measure and for those folks that were rightly outraged at the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti . They should be equally outrage at the depths of Sheridan Gorman and Laken Riley. I’m sorry, my Democratic colleagues are not. They are not outraged by their deaths, and that is the fundamental problem here. And frankly, Jamie Raskin and Pramila Jayapal are f*cking assholes. Their conduct in that hearing was disgraceful.

The Republican lawmaker told Wasserman he can “quote” the “f*cking a*shole” line, adding New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) to the list.

“We talk about how we need to tone down the rhetoric. I feel like both sides say that. We’re not toning down the rhetoric right now,” Wasserman said.

“When you refuse to address the fundamental flaws in policy that result in the deaths of innocent Americans, then yes, there is a fundamental problem,” Lawler said.

He added later:

First of all, they should have allowed me to finish my statement and introduce my constituent, a mother of an 18-year-old girl who was brutally murdered by an illegal immigrant under the policies of the past administration that they supported, that they support it. They would have been far better off just sitting there in silence than trying to interrupt and cause a scene.

The Republican lawmaker complained during the hearing that cities like “New York and Chicago blatantly disregard existing law and provide safe harbor to criminals.” He mentioned the murder of Sheridan Gorman by an undocumented migrant, arguing authorities could have nabbed the murderer long before the actual murder occurred.

“Point of order, this is not an introduction, it is a speech,” Raskin said. “You all should be ashamed of yourselves!”

“Her mother is here precisely because you have failed to do your jobs. You wonder why we had four hearings? It’s because you don’t understand the consequence of sanctuary policy,” Lawler said as lawmakers continued to try to bring the hearing to order.

He called Raskin a “disgrace” multiple times before Raskin told him, “You don’t belong on this committee, you should get the hell out of here!”

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