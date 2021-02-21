Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said on CNN Sunday he would not support a Donald Trump 2024 reelection bid.

Hutchinson spoke with CNN’s Dana Bash Sunday about a number of topics, including the current tensions within the Republican party. His own nephew, State Senator Phil Hendren, announced last week he is leaving the GOP, chiefly citing the January 6th Capitol riots.

Bash asked the governor if Trump has “succeeded in taking down the Republican party as you know it.”

“He will only define the party if we let him,” Hutchinson responded.

He said he has no problem with the former president speaking at CPAC, but added they should be looking at “a different voice for the future of the party.”

When Bash directly asked him if he would ever support Trump again, Hutchinson said no:

“He’s got a good family. I worked with Ivanka and others and they love America. But I would not support him for reelection in 2024. He’s going to have a voice, as former presidents do. But there’s many voices in the party, and again, he should not define our future. We’ve got to define it for ourself. And that has to be based upon the principles that gave us the strength in America.”

He added that Republicans need to better engage with Trump’s supporters, arguing that the GOP needs to take his message and “handle it in a different way with different personalities.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]