DNC Chair Reportedly Released Autopsy After Phone Call With 2028 Dem Left Him ‘Rattled’

Democratic National Committee Chairman Ken Martin reportedly released the long-discussed autopsy of former Vice President Kamala Harris’s unsuccessful presidential bid after an unpleasant conversation with one prospective candidate for the White House come 2028.

According to NBC News’ Natasha Korecki and Ben Kamisar, “Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Martin spoke about a week ago about the autopsy. At the time, according to two sources with knowledge of the call, Shapiro relayed he was unhappy that Martin had not released the report and was not being transparent. Martin was rattled by this call, according to the sources.”

In a statement issued on Thursday alongside the report, Martin said, “When I received the report late last year, it wasn’t ready for primetime—not even close—and because no source material was provided, it would have meant starting over. I could not in good faith put the DNC’s stamp of approval on the report that was produced.”

“After last November’s massive Democratic wins, I didn’t want to create a distraction, but by not putting the report out, I ended up creating an even bigger distraction. For that, I sincerely apologize,” he continued. “For full transparency, I am releasing the report as we received it, in its entirety, unedited and unabridged. It does not meet my standards, and it won’t meet your standards, but I am doing this because people need to be able to trust the Democratic Party and trust our word.”

Per Korecki and Kamisar, “Martin addressed DNC members in a call and told them that Paul Rivera, the report author, no longer ‘is with or advises the DNC in any capacity,'” after releasing the report on Thursday, but “did not give an option for members to weigh in on the matter.”

The report took aim at Harris, former President Joe Biden, and a number of other targets.

Shapiro’s relationship with Harris — who is also considering a 2028 campaign — is fraught, as the pair differ in their retelling of Shapiro’s participation in Harris’s 2024 veepstakes.

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