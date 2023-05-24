Biden Trolls Ron DeSantis and Elon Musk After Glitch-Ridden Campaign Announcement on Twitter: ‘This Link Works’

President Joe Biden trolled Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday, shortly after the Twitter Spaces event where he was set to declare his presidential candidacy experienced severe technical issues.

Tech investor and host of the Spaces event, David Sacks, tried spinning the fact that the audio kept cutting out as a good thing.

“We are kind of melting the servers, which is a good sign,” he said.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk touted the event as a historical moment, as it was the first time a major presidential candidate announced his bid in such a social media event – although, at this point, it is unclear if DeSantis has announced his candidacy during the event, as the feed is currently unavailable.

Seemingly in response, Biden tweeted a terse solicitation for campaign donations.

“This link works,” he tweeted, posting a link to a donation page for his reelection campaign.

DeSantis faces an uphill climb for the Republican nomination, as polls show Trump well ahead of the governor and the rest of the GOP field. Before the Twitter Spaces event, Trump preempted DeSantis’ announcement by inviting the media to attack him. On Truth Social, Trump stated:

I’d like to personally congratulate “Rob” DeSanctimonious on finally announcing that he will be entering the race for President of the United States. Hopefully he will get the full experience of being attacked by the Marxists, Communists, and Radical Left Lunatics of our Country, without which he will never know the kind of job he is doing. These Lowlifes & Misfits are far worse than the leaders of hostile foreign countries. They must be soundly defeated in order to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com