Trump Super PAC Hammers DeSantis in Brutal First TV Ad: ‘Not Ready to be President’

Former President Donald Trump has launched his first national attack ad campaign against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, even though his fellow Florida Republican has yet to officially declare he is entering the 2024 race.

Make America Great Again has spent $1.3 million to run the ad on cable networks like CNN and Fox News, the PAC’s first cable ad buy in the 2024 GOP primary. NBC News reported that the ad buy started last Thursday and will run through April 6th, citing ad tracking firm AdImpact.

The ad begins with a voice-over asking, “Think you know Ron DeSantis?”

“Think again,” the voice-over continues, adding:

In Congress, DeSantis voted three separate times to cut Social Security. That’s right. Three times over three years. Worse, DeSantis voted to cut Medicare two times. DeSantis even voted to raise the retirement age to 70. The more you learn about DeSantis, the more you see he doesn’t share our values. He’s just not ready to be president. Make America Great Again, Inc. is responsible for the content of this advertising.

“President Trump is on the side of the American people when it comes to Social Security and Medicare. Ron DeSantis sides with DC establishment insiders. We are going to expose the key differences between President Trump and Ron DeSantis that illustrate just how unelectable DeSantis is,” said Alex Pfeiffer speaking on behalf of the PAC.

"Think you know Ron DeSantis? Think again," so says the new MAGA Inc. ad. Here's a look at the new spot from the Trump-backed PAC. It aired for the first time this morning. https://t.co/hXexTQWrAu pic.twitter.com/RoF75SttBs — AdImpact Politics (@AdImpact_Pol) March 31, 2023

Trump has viciously attacked DeSantis in recent weeks, calling him everything from a “RINO” to a “globalist” to even accusing the governor of grooming teenage girls while he was a high school teacher. In late March, Trump attacked him in a Truth Social post over his record in Florida.

Trump shared that screed via his PAC and Truth Social, claiming, “Ron was a big Lockdown Governor on the China Virus.”

Trump also unleashed on crime in Florida, saying that “on crime statistics, Florida ranked Third Worst in Murder, Third Worst in Rape, and Third Worst in Aggravated Assault. For 2022, Jacksonville was ranked as one of the Top 25 Major Crime Cities in the Country, with Tampa and Orlando not doing much better.”

Watch the full clip above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com