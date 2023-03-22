Former President Donald Trump escalated his attacks on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis even further on Wednesday, disparaging the Republican governor’s record on crime and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trump shared his screed via his PAC and Truth Social, claiming, “Ron was a big Lockdown Governor on the China Virus.”

Trump also unleashed on crime in Florida, saying that “on crime statistics, Florida ranked Third Worst in Murder, Third Worst in Rape, and Third Worst in Aggravated Assault. For 2022, Jacksonville was ranked as one of the Top 25 Major Crime Cities in the Country, with Tampa and Orlando not doing much better.”

Trump previously in the day shredded DeSantis over his interview with Piers Morgan, which airs in full on Thursday on Fox Nation. Some clips from the interview have been released as promos, including one in which DeSantis blasted Trump for not firing Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Morgan asked DeSantis, who has yet to announce he’s challenging Trump in the GOP primary, “What are the differences between you?”

“I mean, the approach to Covid was different. I would have fired somebody like Fauci,” DeSantis hit back. Reports began emerging in early that February that Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign has been gearing up to attack DeSantis on his Covid record, gathering “news B-roll of DeSantis presiding over vaccinations of elderly people.”

The New York Times reported that Trump plans to try and undercut DeSantis’s connection to the MAGA base by trying to dispel the notion DeSantis opposed public safety measures during the pandemic.

Read Trump’s full attack on DeSantis below:

Now that Ron DeSanctimonious is finally admitting he’s in the Race by beginning to fight back, and now that his Polls have crashed so he has no other choice, let me explain the facts. He is, for a Republican, an average Governor, he got 1.2 million less Votes in Florida than me, he fought for massive cuts in Social Security and Medicare, and wanted Social Security minimum age to be raised to 70-years-old, or more. He is a disciple of Paul Ryan, and did whatever Ryan told him to do. Florida has been successful for many years, long before I put Ron there—It’s amazing what Ocean and Sunshine will do! Surprise, Ron was a big Lockdown Governor on the China Virus, sealing all beaches and everything else for an extended period of time, was Third Worst in the Nation for COVID-19 Deaths (losing 86,294 People), Third Worst for Total Number of Cases, at 7,516,906. Other Republican Governors did MUCH BETTER than Ron and, because I allowed them this “freedom,” never closed their States. Remember, I left that decision up to the Governors! For COVID Death Rates Per State, Ron, as Governor of Florida, did worse than New York. In Education, Florida ranks among the worst in the Country and on crime statistics, Florida ranked Third Worst in Murder, Third Worst in Rape, and Third Worst in Aggravated Assault. For 2022, Jacksonville was ranked as one of the Top 25 Major Crime Cities in the Country, with Tampa and Orlando not doing much better. On Education, Florida ranks #39 in Health & Safety in the Country, #50 in Affordability, and #30 in Education & Childcare, HARDLY GREATNESS THERE! The fact is, Ron is an average Governor, but the best by far in the Country in one category, Public Relations, where he easily ranks Number One—But it is all a Mirage, just look at the facts and figures, they don’t lie—And we don’t want Ron as our President!

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com