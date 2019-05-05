Adam Sandler Brings Back Opera Man to Roast Donald Trump, Joe Biden

Adam Sandler brought back Opera Man to Saturday Night Live to sing about the news of the week during this week’s Weekend Update.

The cape-wearing, opera singer caricature sang lyrics such as “Kentucky Derby very fast oh one in third and one in last oh… winning horses magnifioso losing horses delicioso!”

He also hit on the 2020 Democratic primary field.

“Kamala, Gillibrand, Klobuchar, Warren they have slim chance oh. they wear no pants oh,” he sang. “Warren Pete and Beto will have to wait-o…here we go again 70-year-old man.”

Opera Man, waving a handkerchief, also skewered Joe Biden with a ditty that started, “gropa, gropa, sniffa, sniffa” and ended with “Joe for this you, won’t go far-o, to win White House you need to bang porn star-o.”

In a bit that made even Sandler laugh, the comedian as Opera Man then sang in his penultimate tune, “Trumpa, dumpa…They afraid to impeach. I get to make a wall; Putin makes me his beetch.”

He ended with a song saying it was good to be back.

Watch above, via NBC

