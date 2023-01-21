Alec Baldwin Finishing His Rust Movie While He Faces Involuntary Manslaughter Charges, Per Report

Alec Baldwin is planning on finishing the production of Rust while he faces involuntary manslaughter charges stemming from the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on that very film, according to a new report.

A source close to the actor told CNN this week that Baldwin is pushing forward with a previous plan to complete Rust. In October 2021, Hutchins and director Joel Souza were shot on set. Baldwin was handling the gun that went off, but claims he never pulled the trigger, something Santa Fe, New Mexico district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies now disputes. Baldwin has also faced criticism for admitting he did not check the gun himself before handling it.

From CNN:

Melina Spadone, an attorney for Rust Movie Productions, confirmed to CNN Friday the “Rust” film is “still on track for completion” and will star Baldwin in the lead role. The film will include “on-set safety supervisors and union crew members and will bar any use of working weapons or any ammunition,” Spadone said, adding Joel Souza will continue to direct the film.

Carmack-Altwies also reportedly requested more than $600,000 in emergency funding to prepare for the trial involving Baldwin.

Rust was thought by many to be dead following the death of Hutchins, but it was revived after Baldwin, also a producer on the picture, came to an agreement with his late cinematographer’s husband.

Hilaria Baldwin, the wife of Alec Baldwin, pleaded with journalists outside her New York home on Friday to have empathy and leave her family in peace, especially her children.

Hilaria Baldwin speaks out about cameras following her family after her husband Alec Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter. @NEWSMAX #Baldwin pic.twitter.com/YNgHywNmZu — Mike Carter (@MikeCarterTV) January 20, 2023

“You being here [when I have to] escort them to school and when they come home — is not good. On a human level, you guys know I’m not going to say anything to you. You know that. So please leave my family in peace. And let this all play out. OK?” she said.

Watch above via CNN.

