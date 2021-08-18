Alex Rodriguez Opens Up on Split from Jennifer Lopez Just Days After She Unfollows Him on Instagram

Alex Rodriguez has opened up about his split from ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez just days after she unfollowed him on Instagram and deleted all pictures of him from her page.

In a Tuesday interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rodriguez revealed he is “in a great place” since he and Lopez broke off their five-year engagement in April 2021.

“I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much,” he said. “And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, ‘You know what? We’re so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'”

The comments come after Lopez, who rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck quickly after her split with the retired New York Yankee, scrubbed all evidence of Rodriguez from her Instagram page.

Despite the setback, Rodriguez shared that he is focusing on “all the positive” things in his life.

“So I’m in a great place,” he confirmed. “I’m so grateful for where God and and and the light has really put me, and I’m really looking forward. Mostly to see how my girls keep developing.”

Rodriguez, also president and chairman of Presidente beer, additionally opened up about his efforts to help young entrepreneurs.

“Hopefully I can open the doors for other people of color, minorities, Latinos, women, it’s the right time for that,” he said. “Anybody can be Presidente, absolutely everybody should be. This is the golden age for entrepreneurship and there’s so much opportunity out there.”

