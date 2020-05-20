Alison Roman’s New York Times cooking column is “on temporary leave” following her judgemental and controversial comments on Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo, according to The Daily Beast.

The food columnist bashed consumer culture during an interview earlier this month, and went after celebrities who have capitalized on their fame by selling and promoting products with their names on them.

Roman specifically named Kondo and Teigen’s business models as ones she would never imitate:

“Like the idea that when Marie Kondo decided to capitalize on her fame and make stuff that you can buy, that is completely antithetical to everything she’s ever taught you,” she noted. “I’m like, damn, b*tch, you f*cking just sold out immediately! Someone’s like ‘you should make stuff,’ and she’s like, ‘okay, slap my name on it, I don’t give a shit!'”

“She had a successful cookbook,” Roman added, addressing Teigen. “And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her. That horrifies me, and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that. But like, who’s laughing now? Because she’s making a ton of fucking money.”

Teigen expressed dismay at Roman’s comments and took to Twitter to reveal how bummed she was, considering she was once a fan:

this is a huge bummer and hit me hard. I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews. I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article. https://t.co/9xrvQBInAp — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 8, 2020

Teigen’s Twitter thread gained attention from several blue checks, many of whom noted Roman went after two women of color for simply doing their jobs, prompting Roman to apologize on Instagram.

Despite the apology, the Times still decided to suspend her column even though she had a piece prepared to run last week, before the controversy hit.

Teigen, who accepted Roman’s apology, has again taken to Twitter to express her disapproval with The Times’ decision to suspend the writer:

I hope we can laugh about it one day but I’m not happy with the NYT leave so she def can’t laugh about it yet. It just sucks in every way. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 20, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]