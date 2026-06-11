President Donald Trump wasted no time in trashing the media during a Fox & Friends cameo on Thursday morning, accusing various outlets of making it appear Iran is doing better than it actually is.

Trump joined Fox & Friends on Thursday morning after posting to Truth Social that the United States will be striking Iran tonight.

“The United States will be hitting Iran (Whose Navy, Air Force, Radar, Anti Aircraft, and all other forms of Defense, together with most of its offensive capability, are GONE!), VERY HARD TONIGHT. At some point in the not too distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets, much like we have with Venezuela, which is working out brilliantly for both Venezuela and the United States of America,” the president wrote.

During his Fox appearance, Trump blasted the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, CNN, MS NOW, and more over their coverage of the ongoing Iran conflict.

Trump said:

It’s just one of those things. They have no defense. They can’t do anything about it. The only thing they have is fake news. You know, they have the New York Times. [They] write stories like they’re doing great and they’re not, they’ve been wiped out. CNN and that MS NOW or whatever they call it nowadays, NBC had to get rid of it because it was bad for their reputation, but the publicity that they have is incredible. It’s almost like they’re doing well and they’re getting decimated, just decimated. And they’re dying to make a deal. They want to make a deal so badly. But you read the New York Times and you read the Wall Street Journal, which is so fake. I mean, I know you guys own it, but it’s a real piece of garbage. And you read the Wall Street Journal, it’s like they did an editorial today about, we’re not hitting them hard enough. I mean, we’re hitting him hard enough? We dropped $250 million worth of bombs on him last night. You know, the whole thing is crazy. But then they’re, and they’re really in submission, they just don’t know it yet.

The president said his “preference” is to next to take Kharg Island, but he’s not sure Americans have the “stomach” for it as they likely want a quicker end to the war.

“My preference would be that. I don’t know that America has the stomach for it, to be honest with you. You’re going to make a fortune. But I don’t t know that American has the stomach. I think they’d like to see us come home,” he said.

Watch above via Fox News.

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