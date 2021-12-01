All for Show? DaBaby Reportedly Abandons HIV Organizations He Met with Following Derogatory Remarks

DaBaby has reportedly abandoned the HIV/AIDs organizations he met with following the backlash he faced over derogatory remarks made at Rolling Loud Miami this summer.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two or three weeks, put your cellphone light up,” DaBaby said on the Rolling Loud Stage, later adding, “Ladies, if your pussy smell like water, put your cellphone light up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone light up.”

The rapper later attempted to apologize for the rant, claiming his words were “twisted,” yet followed up with additional offensive remarks.

“Me and all my fans at the show, the gay ones and the straight ones, we turnt the fuck up,” he said in a July Instagram Story. “I said, ‘If you don’t got AIDS, put a cellphone light up.’ I said, ‘If you ain’t suck a n***a dick in the parking lot, put your cellphones light up.’ So I could drop my next song. I wasn’t going on no rant.”

“All the lights went up, gay or straight. You wanna know why? Because even my gay fans don’t got fucking AIDS, stupid ass n***as. They don’t got AIDS. My gay fans, they take care of themselves. They ain’t got no nasty gay n***as, see what I’m saying? They ain’t no junkies on the street,” he continued. “The hell you talking about, n***a? Then I said if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up. You know what my gay fans did? Put that motherfucking light up, n***a, ‘cause my gay fans ain’t going for that. They got class. They ain’t sucking no dick in no parking lot.”

Unsurprisingly, the comments sparked further criticism and DaBaby was dropped from several music festivals, including Governors Ball, Lollapalooza, and Day N Vegas.

The backlash prompted a second statement, in which he apologized to the “LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments,” and encouraged the rapper to meet with several HIV/AIDS awareness organizations in August.

According to The Daily Beast, DaBaby failed to make any financial contributions to the groups he met with and did not partner with any of them for World AIDS Day, which falls on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Some organizations even told the outlet that DaBaby never reached out again following the initial meetings.

While Pavni Guharoy, a communications consultant for the Black AIDS Institute, told The Daily Beast that the August conversation with DaBaby was “productive,” as he “received that learning gracefully,” no further contact was made.

“Since then, we have not received any outreach, partnership, or funding from DaBaby,” she said in an email to The Daily Beast. “The onus is now on him, if he chooses to, to convert his misinformation into allyship by supporting the work of the Black AIDS Institute and other people of color-led HIV organizations.”

Positive Women’s Network’s co-executive director Venita Ray had a similar experience, telling the outlet that they have not met with Dababy since and that he never donated to the organization.

“Though we felt the conversation was extremely powerful a couple months ago, we haven’t heard anything back as an organization since our conversation,” Ian L. Haddock, founder and executive director of The Normal Anomaly Initiative, also told the outlet.

According to The Daily Beast, the six other organizations DaBaby met with, including GLAAD, Gilead COMPASS, National Minority AIDS Council (NMAC), Prevention Access Campaign, the Southern AIDS Coalition, and Transinclusive Group did not return the site’s requests for comment.

