DaBaby Posts Another Apology for ‘Hurtful and Triggering’ Comments After Being Dropped by Music Festivals

DaBaby issued another apology on Monday after coming under fire for homophobic comments that led to music festivals dropping him.

The rapper received serious criticism for comments he made at Rolling Loud Miami last week, saying, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two or three weeks, put your cellphone light up.”

Subsequent remarks he made to address the controversy received criticism as well, and he was called out by Elton John, Dua Lipa, and more.

DaBaby issued an apology last week, but in the days since he was dropped by the Governors Ball, Lollapalooza, and Day N Vegas.

So on Monday afternoon, he posted another apology “to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made.”

“Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes,” he said. “As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me — knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance — has been challenging. I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That’s what I needed and it was received.”

He apologized for his “misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS” and said, “I know education on this is important.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LONG LIVE G (@dababy)

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com