Amy Schumer Vows to ‘Burn Every Bridge’ as Oscars Host

Amy Schumer has vowed to “burn every bridge” as host of the 2022 Academy Awards.

Schumer is set to co-host the 94th annual Academy Awards with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, making the 2022 event the first to have a host in three years.

“I’m going to get myself in some trouble as per the [usual],” she said of the gig while speaking to Extra’s Jenn Lahmers. “Wanda, Regina are hilarious, and we’re having a blast preparing.”

Schumer, who sat down with Lahmers to promote her new Hulu series Life & Beth, went on to question who chose her to host the award show.

“I mean, I don’t know who made the decision to let me personally be a host, but it’s not a good one,” Schumer, who led the 2015 MTV Movie Awards, said. “Because it’ll burn all bridges. I’ll burn every bridge.”

Schumer’s crack comes after Ricky Gervais said that he would host the Oscars “for free” if the Academy let him say whatever he wanted without rehearsing.

“The good thing at the Globes, they said I could write my own jokes, say what I want, and not rehearse, and that’s just too good for a comedian to turn down,” he said of his time hosting the Golden Globes, adding that the Academy would never allow him that same freedom.

“Rightly so, I think they would be mad,” he joked.

The Oscars, set for March 27, are welcoming Schumer, Hall, and Skyes as the event’s first hosts since 2018, as Kevin Hart stepped away from the gig amid controversy in 2019.

Watch above, via YouTube.

