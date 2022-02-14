Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes to Reportedly Host 2022 Oscars

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes have been tapped to host this year’s Academy Awards, according to a report from Variety.

The three actresses will be the award show’s first hosts in three years, as the ceremony proceeded without an emcee in 2019 after set host Kevin Hart sparked a backlash over past homophobic tweets.

Jimmy Kimmel was the last entertainer to host the Academy Awards in 2018, as the Oscars saw its ratings increase in 2019 despite not having a host, prompting ABC to forego an emcee the following years as well.

Will Packer is set to produce the 2022 Academy Awards, and according to Variety, is considering a three-act structure that will showcase a different pair of hosts each hour.

“There is no one better than Will Packer to celebrate our collective love for cinema,” Craig Erwich, the president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, said of Packer in a press release. “Will is a world-class hitmaker and the ideal producer to capture the prestige of The Oscars and deliver a powerful and moving event.”

Erwich also praised Packer for having his “pulse on popular culture and entertainment,” adding that he is confident the producer would make the right decision when picking a host this year.

Variety additionally reported that the hosts will be formally announced on Tuesday’s edition of Good Morning America.

While the news is unconfirmed, Schumer posted a slideshow on Instagram commemorating some career highlights, adding caption, “Big fun news coming.’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @amyschumer

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com