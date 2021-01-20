Bernie Sanders and His Giant Mittens Are Your First Inauguration Meme

Sen. Bernie Sanders has drawn major attention on Twitter for his fashion choices at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ inauguration on Wednesday.

The Vermont senator showed up to Inauguration Day wearing giant wool mittens to combat the chilly weather in Washington, DC.

His “full Vermont grandfather” look became an instant meme.

Bernie with zero sartorial consideration. Just full Vermont grandfather pic.twitter.com/hCmf14AeZg — Kozza (@Kozza) January 20, 2021

This fit and energy is why I will always have a place in my heart for Bernie Sanders. pic.twitter.com/DmsFXuWQgG — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) January 20, 2021

Make no mistake, this is how Bernie would’ve shown up to his own inauguration as well. pic.twitter.com/IODzoGL1gJ — Feed Me Bridgers™ (@TimDuffy) January 20, 2021

bernie absolutely crushing vermont dadcore pic.twitter.com/fWp4dX5Xe2 — rebecca jennings (@rebexxxxa) January 20, 2021

I see everyone mocking Bernie’s “grandpa at the post office” vibe today but those mittens are clutch pic.twitter.com/cVwINTnqR6 — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) January 20, 2021

Your uncle Bernie stepped out to the bodega for a cream cheese and lox bagel and got trapped at an inauguration. pic.twitter.com/ffqHGCejhS — Lester Kiewit (@lesterkk) January 20, 2021

I am once again asking that you not talk to me at parties. pic.twitter.com/b6wzZNv9KG — Obed Manuel (@obedmanuel) January 20, 2021

In all the inauguration fashion news, let us not overlook Senator Bernie Sanders’ mittens pic.twitter.com/BlZivZ8cMP — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) January 20, 2021

Bernie Sanders: “How long are these games? My feet are chilly.” pic.twitter.com/pGcInw8Gpv — McNeil (@Reflog_18) January 20, 2021

Bernie dressed like the inauguration is on his to do list today but ain’t his whole day. pic.twitter.com/wCRyoxU3V2 — Reeezy (@MsReeezy) January 20, 2021

Bernie Sanders gets to the movie theater nice and early even though he hates sitting through the trailers pic.twitter.com/TuMhTz0jJQ — Joseph Scrimshaw (@JosephScrimshaw) January 20, 2021

Bernie’s commitment to being perma-pissed until everyone has medicare for all is outstanding. Those mittens are all business. pic.twitter.com/FgUkeHxvyq — Alex Whitcomb (@AlexWhitcomb) January 20, 2021

Bernie always on brand. pic.twitter.com/mb7UG5TR9J — Max Kerman (@Max_Kerman) January 20, 2021

The official People for Bernie Twitter account eventually revealed “the full story” behind Sanders’ oversized mittens, which he also wore on the campaign trail.

Here’s the full story of Bernie Sanders’ mittens.

https://t.co/jxHXOOTiur — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) January 20, 2021

Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vt., made the mittens using repurposed wool from sweaters and lined them with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles. Ellis gifted Sanders with the mittens two years ago and he’s been rocking them since.

