Bernie Sanders and His Giant Mittens Are Your First Inauguration Meme

By Andrew ShusterJan 20th, 2021, 12:45 pm
Bernie Sanders Mittens

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders has drawn major attention on Twitter for his fashion choices at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ inauguration on Wednesday.

The Vermont senator showed up to Inauguration Day wearing giant wool mittens to combat the chilly weather in Washington, DC.

His “full Vermont grandfather” look became an instant meme.

The official People for Bernie Twitter account eventually revealed “the full story” behind Sanders’ oversized mittens, which he also wore on the campaign trail.

Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vt., made the mittens using repurposed wool from sweaters and lined them with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles. Ellis gifted Sanders with the mittens two years ago and he’s been rocking them since.

