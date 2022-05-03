Bill Burr Says He Hopes People Will Apologize to Johnny Depp if He Wins Trial Against Amber Heard: ‘Pendulum Never Swings’ the Other Way

Bill Burr shared his thoughts on the ongoing Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial during a recent podcast.

On Monday’s episode of his show Monday Morning Podcast, Burr expressed support for Depp saying, “I’m too big a Johnny Depp fan to watch that.”

“I love that guy and I just — I don’t want to hear all these personal details and shit. From what I’ve seen the guy is fucking destroying. And what’s great about this, is if he really does expose this woman for lying, I’m wondering. All these people that, you know, just accepted her lies about him if they’re going to apologize somehow,” Burr said.

He continued, “They publicly trashed him, it’d be nice if they publicly apologized and said ‘maybe next time we won’t jump to conclusions.'”

“It really does amaze me how the pendulum just does not seem to swing the other way. All of these women’s groups that when they see a woman that lies like this, which really hurts their position, because there are women out there that are in a relationship that this woman evidently lied and claimed that she was in. And for someone to go out and lie about it, it hurts the people that are actually in it!”

He concluded, “You would think they would cover this.”

Listen above via Monday Morning Podcast.

