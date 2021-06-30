Bill Cosby’s TV Wife Phylicia Rashad Celebrates His Prison Release: ‘A Terrible Wrong Is Being Righted’

By Andrew Shuster Jun 30th, 2021
 




Phylicia Rashad, who played Bill Cosby’s TV wife on all eight seasons of The Cosby Show, celebrated his shocking release from prison on Wednesday.

Shortly after the comedian’s sexual assault conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Rashad took to Twitter to share her satisfaction with the news.

“FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!” the actress wrote, along with a photo of Cosby.

Claire Huxtable, the name of Rashad’s Cosby Show character, quickly began trending on Twitter — where many condemned the actress:

Cosby had been serving three to 10 years in prison at Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution at Phoenix since 2018. He had been found guilty of raping former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia home in 2004.

On Wednesday, however, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court announced that Cosby’s agreement with a previous prosecutor in 2005 should have prevented him from being charged in the case, and his conviction has been vacated.

Rashad previously defended Cosby in 2015, denouncing the dozens of allegations of sexual assault against the comedian as nothing more than an “orchestrated” effort to tarnish his legacy.

Update: After receiving backlash over her post, Rashad tweeted a follow-up statement reading, “I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward. My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing.”

