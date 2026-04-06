Tucker Carlson Rages at Trump Over Easter Tirade: ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’

Tucker Carlson criticizes President Trump’s Easter message: “Who do you think you are? You’re tweeting out the F-word on Easter?… No decent person mocks other people’s religions… We are not a theocracy. And God willing we never will be.” pic.twitter.com/ATFf2Ce0Ti — The American Conservative (@amconmag) April 6, 2026

Tucker Carlson slammed President Donald Trump on Monday, a day after the president fired off a profanity-laced threat against Iran.

Trump has grown increasingly frustrated amid his ongoing war with Iran, which responded to U.S. and Israeli bombardment by restricting travel through the vital Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world’s oil flows. On Easter, the president took to Truth Social to deliver an ultimatum.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” he wrote. “There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F*ckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

Carlson, who opposes the war, was irked by Trump’s f-bomb, but took particular umbrage at the president’s “Praise be to Allah” dig:

Who do you think you are? You’re tweeting out the f-word on Easter morning? “You’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.” So, obviously you’re mocking the religion of Iran. Ok. If you seek a religious war, that’s a good idea. But by the way, no decent person mocks other people’s religions. You may have a problem with the theology. Presumably, you do if it’s not your religion, and you can explain what that is. But to mock other people’s faith is to mock the idea of faith itself. And we should never mock that because at its core is the acknowledgement that we are not in charge of the universe. We did not build it. We won’t be here at the end of it. We can destroy life. We cannot create it because we are not God. The message of all faith at the biggest picture level is the message in our Bible, which is you are not God. And only if you think you are, do you talk this way. But it’s not just mockery of Islam. And no president should mock Islam. That’s not your job. This is not a theocracy. We don’t go to war with other theocracies to find out which theocracy is more effective. We are not a theocracy. And God willing, we never will be because theocracies corrupt the religion.

Before the war began on Feb. 28, Trump reportedly told aides that Iran would not block the Strait of Hormuz.

“Trump acknowledged the risk, these people said, but moved forward with the most consequential foreign-policy decision of his two presidencies,” The Wall Street Journal reported last month. “He told his team that Tehran would likely capitulate before closing the strait—and even if Iran tried, the U.S. military could handle it.”

Watch above via The Tucker Carlson Show.

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