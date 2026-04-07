Alex Jones Calls for Trump’s Removal: ‘How Do We 25th Amendment His Ass?’ 

🚨 Alex Jones and Robert Barnes call for an internal coup of President Trump. Jones “How do we 25th amendment his ass?” Barnes “Tackle Trump and let him pretend he is President” These are the people telling you you’re not America First 🤡 pic.twitter.com/vjJO553vj5 — J (@JayTC53) April 7, 2026

Conspiracy theorist and former President Donald Trump supporter Alex Jones called for the invocation of the 25th Amendment to strip Trump of his presidential powers.

In both Trump terms, opponents have cited the 25th Amendment as a way to remove him. This provision, which has never been utilized, would require a majority of Trump’s cabinet and the vice president to vote to strip him of his powers and make Vice President JD Vance the acting president. Section 4 of the amendment states:

Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.

In other words, this cabinet will not make Vance acting president unless Trump is incapacitated, à la Woodrow Wilson, who suffered a debilitating stroke in his second term.

On his show on Monday, Jones asked guest Robert Barnes, “How do we 25th Amendment his ass?”

“Uh, tackle Trump and let him pretend he’s president and publicly report that he’s going through a health issue, and Vance take over,” Barnes replied. “It literally needs to be something like that. It’s that bad.”

“I’ve known you for a long time,” Jones replied. “You’ve never called for an internal coup before.”

“Ever, ever, but that’s how dangerous this is,” Barnes said. “That’s how risky it is for the whole world.”

Barnes went on to point to Trump’s ultimatum to Iran that it reopen the Strait of Hormuz or see its power plants and other civilian infrastructure destroyed.

“He’s threatening an extinction-level event for the people of Iran tomorrow,” Barnes added. “Does nobody think there’s gonna be any blowback from that? If he follows through on that, the whole world is screwed.”

Last week, Jones said it’s time to “cut bait on Trump” because the president “is in free fall.”

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