MS NOW Medical Analyst Dr. Vin Gupta Claims Trump Has ‘All The Signs of Dementia’

MS NOW senior medical analyst Dr. Vin Gupta believes that President Donald Trump is showing “all the signs of dementia.”

Gupta wrote on X Sunday:

Erratic.

Can’t finish sentences.

Often confused.

Illogical train of thought.

Word finding difficulties. Developing and worsening gradually over time. The President is exhibiting all the signs of dementia.

Erratic.

Can’t finish sentences.

Often confused.

Illogical train of thought.

Word finding difficulties. Developing and worsening gradually over time. The President is exhibiting all the signs of dementia. — Dr. Vin Gupta (@VinGuptaMD) April 5, 2026

Gupta’s comments follow Trump’s Truth Social threat to Iran earlier Sunday that shocked many. It read:

Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP

The post caused politicians to question the president’s sanity and fitness for office.

Former Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) implored Congress to “intervene in Trump’s madness.”

“I know all of you and him and he has gone insane, and all of you are complicit,” she wrote in a lengthy post.

Meanwhile, some Democrats ramped up their calls for Trump to be removed from office via the 25th Amendment.

Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ) “>wrote on X, “The 25th Amendment exists for a reason. The President of the United States is a deranged lunatic, and a national security threat to our country and the rest of the world.”

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) wrote, “If I were in Trump’s Cabinet, I would spend Easter calling constitutional lawyers about the 25th Amendment This is completely, utterly unhinged. He’s already killed thousands. He’s going to kill thousands more.”

Former Trump staffer Miles Taylor responded to Murphy writing, “Yes. He’s pledging war crimes. It’s time for the 25th.”

Another former Trump staffer Anthony Scaramucci wrote, “It was at this point that our Founders thought the best thing to do would be to remove a mad man who has the executive office. It became more formalized with the 25th amendment, but more people now should be calling for this man’s removal.”

And former Republican Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) wrote, “His Easter morning post. And just 2 days ago, one of his “religious advisors” compared him to Jesus Christ. He will forever be a stain on this country. And the world. 25th Amendment. Now. And to everyone else who, unlike Trump, understands & celebrates today – Happy Easter.”

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