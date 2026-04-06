Trump Confronted About His Profane Threat to Iran: ‘Why Did You Use Such Vulgar Language?’

A reporter confronted President Donald Trump about his expletive-filled threat to Iran to “Open the F*ckin'” Strait of Hormuz on Monday while the president gaggled with the press in front of the White House.

“Why did you use such vulgar language in that Truth Social post?” a female journalist asked.

“Only to make my point,” Trump answered. “I think you’ve heard it before.”

The president then moved on to another question. She was obviously referring to Trump’s post from the day before in which he warned Iran he will start blowing up power plants and bridges on Tuesday if the “crazy bastards” running the country do not open the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said Iran will be “living in Hell” if it does not listen to him, and he tagged his Truth Social post with “Praise be to Allah.” The threat was heavily criticized by many media talking heads, with Stephen A. Smith, Alex Jones, and Piers Morgan all lambasting the president for it.

“You go on social media with a profanity-laced tirade and then you gon’ end it by saying ‘Praise be to Allah.’ How do you think that’s going to help us throughout the world? I mean seriously,” Smith said in a video posted on X on Sunday.

The ESPN star then put his head in his hands before complaining, “it never ends with this guy. It never ends.”

Jones was just as irritated as Smith, saying in his own video posted on X it was “not a Christ-like Easter message.”

Trump’s threat to Iran came a few hours after the president celebrated the rescue of the second Air Force crew member who had been shot down on Friday. “WE GOT HIM!” Trump proclaimed on Truth Social, before calling the mission “one of the most daring” in U.S. history.

Watch above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!