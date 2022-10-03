Billy Eichner Laments Box Office Flop of His LGBTQ Rom-Com: ‘Straight People, Especially in Certain Parts of the Country, Just Didn’t Show Up’

Actor Billy Eichner, is lamenting the box office numbers for his new movie Bros, saying “straight people” didn’t show enough support.

Bros, written and staring Eichner, was the first gay romcom ever produced by a major studio. It follows the story of a podcast host, Bobby, portrayed by Eichner, falling in love with a lawyer, Aaron, played by Luke Macfarlane.

But this weekend, it flopped at the box office with a $4.8 million dollar debut. Eichner took to Twitter Sunday evening to share his thoughts on the opening weekend numbers:

“Last night I snuck in and sat in the back of a sold out theater playing BROS in LA,” Eichner said in a Twitter thread. “The audience howled with laughter start to finish, burst into applause at the end, and some were wiping away tears as they walked out. It was truly magical. Really. I am VERY proud of this movie.”

Eichner also addressed rumors that the movies journey to the movie screen has not been easy. One movie theatre chain, which Eichner did not name, was apprehensive to air the trailer ahead of other films because of the content of the movie.

“Rolling Stone already has BROS on the list of the best comedies of the 21st century,” he continued. “What’s also true is that at one point a theater chain called Universal and said they were pulling the trailer because of the gay content. (Uni convinced them not to). America, fuck yeah, etc etc.”

Eichner said one explanation for the slumping numbers could be that “straight people” didn’t show up for the movie in the way that he had hoped.

“That’s just the world we live in, unfortunately. Even with glowing reviews, great Rotten Tomatoes scores, an A CinemaScore etc, straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up for Bros. And that’s disappointing but it is what it is,” he added.

“Everyone who ISN’T a homophobic weirdo should go see BROS tonight! You will have a blast! And it *is* special and uniquely powerful to see this particular story on a big screen, esp for queer folks who don’t get this opportunity often. I love this movie so much. GO BROS!!! ❤️🌈”

The movie has received a 92 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

