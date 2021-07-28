Bryan Cranston penned a heartfelt message to his former Breaking Bad co-star Bob Odenkirk after he collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul this Tuesday.

“Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning. My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul,” he wrote in an Instagram caption alongside a picture of the two actors. “He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet. Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you.”

The reason for Odenkirk’s collapse remains unknown to the public, and he is still receiving medical care in a hospital in Alburquerque, New Mexico, as Cranston mentioned in his post.

The actor collapsed while filming the sixth and final season of the Breaking Bad spinoff, according to The Hollywood Reporter, prompting crew members to immediately tend to the 58-year-old and call an ambulance.

Odenkirk has been nominated for four Emmy Awards for his role as Saul Goodman, and recently announced that he is set to release a memoir on his career.

