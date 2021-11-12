BREAKING: Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Has Been Terminated

By Josh Feldman Nov 12th, 2021
 
Britney Spears Dad Conservator

Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Britney Spears’ conservatorship has been terminated after almost 14 years.

The pop icon was involuntarily placed under the conservatorship in 2008. It was overseen by her father Jamie, and was described by Spears in a court appearance this year as “abusive.”

Now after a long legal battle and years of a #FreeBritney movement spreading across the country, she is finally out from under the conservatorship.

Per the Associated Press:

The move by Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny was expected, with little support left for prolonging the legal arrangement. But Penny offered no clear signals about what she would decide. As recently as last spring, it appeared that the conservatorship could continue for years. Then it unraveled with surprising speed.

There was a #FreeBritney protest in Los Angeles Friday afternoon that erupted in celebration over the news.

