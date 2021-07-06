Britney Spears’ Lawyer Resigning from Conservatorship Case

Britney Spears’ lawyer, Sam Ingham, is resigning from her conservatorship case in the wake of the pop star speaking out against his handling of the matter.

According to TMZ, Ingham plans to file legal documents on Tuesday asking to be dismissed as Spears’ court-appointed attorney after serving in the role for 13 years.

The outlet says Ingham is “extremely upset” with his client for claiming in court last month that she wasn’t told about all of her options when it comes to ending her conservatorship.

The singer told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny at the time, “I didn’t know I could petition the conservatorship to end. I honestly didn’t know that.”

Sources told TMZ, however, that Ingham had given his client the option to end her conservatorship, but she only asked for her father, Jamie Spears, to be removed as opposed to terminating the conservatorship altogether.

“The last straw” for Ingham, according to the outlet, came when Spears made it appear to a judge that he had failed to uphold his legal obligations to her, namely in providing all courses of action for ending her conservatorship.

Ingham will reportedly not go into much detail in his filing because of attorney-client privileges.

Earlier on Tuesday, sources told Page Six that Spears had been frustrated with Ingham’s failure to file the paperwork to dissolve her conservatorship following her most recent hearing.

“Britney doesn’t understand what the holdup is,” an insider told the publication. “She feels she made it crystal clear in court that she wants the conservatorship terminated, but nearly two weeks later, she’s still waiting for the petition to be filed.”

The news of Ingham’s resignation comes just hours after it was reported that Spears’ manager of 25 years, Larry Rudolph, had also resigned. In a letter addressed to Jamie Spears and Jodi Montgomery – the co-executors of the singer’s estate – Rudolph said he no longer needed to serve as Spears’ manager because she plans to retire.

