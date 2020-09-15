Carole Baskin’s future on Dancing with the Stars isn’t looking too promising. The Tiger King star received the lowest score of the night on the Season 29 premiere of the ABC reality competition show, but that wasn’t her only humiliation of the evening. The daughters of Baskin’s missing ex-husband, Don Lewis, appeared in a commercial asking viewers for information on Baskin’s alleged involvement in their father’s disappearance.

Baskin scored 11 points out of a possible 30 after dancing the paso doble to Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger” with her pro partner, Pasha Pashkov. Along with her song choice and the hot pink tiger-print dress she wore, the animal activist embraced the theme of the Netflix show that thrust her into the national spotlight.

Meanwhile, a commercial that aired in local Florida markets featured Lewis’ daughters and their family’s attorney, John M. Phillips. They offered a $100,000 reward in exchange for information that helps solve the case of their missing father. The family gave the number to a tip line and asked for “justice” and “answers.” During the ad, Phillips asked, “Do you know who did this or if Carole Baskin was involved?”

Lewis has been missing since 1997, but he was declared legally dead in 2002. There has been renewed interest in the case following the release of Netflix’s Tiger King, in which star Joe Exotic accused Baskin of killing her ex-husband and feeding him to her tigers. Baskin has vehemently denied the allegations.

Dancing with the Star airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. In addition to Baskin, this season’s contestants include AJ McLean, Anne Heche, Charles Oakley, Chrishell Stause, Jeannie Mai, Jesse Metcalfe, Johnny Weir, Justina Machado, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Monica Aldama, Nelly, Nev Schulman, Skai Jackson and Vernon Davis. Tyra Banks serves as host, taking over duties from Tom Bergeron, who had hosted the series for 15 years.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]