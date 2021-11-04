Chris Pratt Accused of Snubbing Anna Faris and Their Prematurely Born Son with Post Praising ‘Healthy Daughter’

By Leia Idliby Nov 4th, 2021
 
Chris Pratt is facing backlash over a recent Instagram post, in which he gushed over his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, praising her for giving them a “gorgeous healthy daughter.”

“Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!? We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes I put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love!” Pratt wrote alongside an image of him and Schwarzenegger.

 

“She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me. My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot,” he added. “It’s her birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don’t get her anything, I’ll tell her to look back on this post. Love you honey.”

While the post seems rather harmless, many viewed it at as a slight to Pratt’s ex Anna Faris and their son Jack, who has faced a series of health complications after he was born two months prematurely.

“The pediatric neurosurgeon sat Chris and me down to tell us that Jack had some severe brain bleeding and there was a chance that he could be developmentally disabled,” Faris wrote in her 2017 memoir Unqualified.

While some found the post “sexist,” accusing the actor of talking about his wife as if she were his “possession,” most Twitter users took issue with the celebration of his healthy daughter, interpreting the comment as an ableist dig at Jack and Faris.

