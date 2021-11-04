Chris Pratt Accused of Snubbing Anna Faris and Their Prematurely Born Son with Post Praising ‘Healthy Daughter’

Chris Pratt is facing backlash over a recent Instagram post, in which he gushed over his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, praising her for giving them a “gorgeous healthy daughter.”

“Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!? We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes I put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love!” Pratt wrote alongside an image of him and Schwarzenegger.

“She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me. My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot,” he added. “It’s her birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don’t get her anything, I’ll tell her to look back on this post. Love you honey.”

While the post seems rather harmless, many viewed it at as a slight to Pratt’s ex Anna Faris and their son Jack, who has faced a series of health complications after he was born two months prematurely.

“The pediatric neurosurgeon sat Chris and me down to tell us that Jack had some severe brain bleeding and there was a chance that he could be developmentally disabled,” Faris wrote in her 2017 memoir Unqualified.

While some found the post “sexist,” accusing the actor of talking about his wife as if she were his “possession,” most Twitter users took issue with the celebration of his healthy daughter, interpreting the comment as an ableist dig at Jack and Faris.

I hope Anna Faris and her son Jack are out living their best lives today. https://t.co/FmrMLxyhih — Kristen Lopez (@Journeys_Film) November 4, 2021

health is not an indicator of value!!!! — Rosie Fletcher 🍂 (@rosieatlarge) November 4, 2021

“a gorgeous healthy daughter” is a pretty gross thing to say when his son with Anna Faris was premature and in the NICU for a month, what size ear buds do I need to drown out your ableism towards your own son https://t.co/DMJodv75Ye — Rosie Fletcher 🍂 (@rosieatlarge) November 4, 2021

May we all be like Anna Faris: so beloved that the entirety of the internet drags our ex for us. — Danielle Campoamor (@DCampoamor) November 4, 2021

It’s what feels like a veiled dunk on the child he had with Anna Faris that really grosses me out. — Emily VanDerWerff (@emilyvdw) November 4, 2021

holy crap didn’t even know about that. Anna Faris is really lucky she’s not with this psycho anymore. — Andrea Romano (@theandrearomano) November 4, 2021

I deleted a baker’s dozen Chris Pratt takes because they all seemed too hacky. I will instead say that Anna Faris seems like a nice lady and that I hope somewhere out there she’s having a nice day today. — It’s Turkey Time, Gobble Gobble (@Nico_Lang) November 4, 2021

the thing about the “healthy daughter” makes me so mad, i hope anna faris sues — Anna Menta (@annalikestweets) November 4, 2021

The subtext of this post is that he had a son with Anna Faris who was a preemie & has had some health issues as a result. As the mother of an NICU graduate, I say Chris Pratt can get bent over that “healthy daughter” comment 🤬 https://t.co/xWajE0bTjz — Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) November 4, 2021

Anna Faris is so better off. — S. Rose Gotsulias (they/them) (@StaceGots) November 4, 2021

idk but seems like it would be great to be anna faris. imagine your ex said/did something covert awful and instead of just quietly being hurt and fuming you got to watch the whole internet be like THIS MOTHERFUCKER — danielle tcholakian (@danielleiat) November 4, 2021

Chris Pratt wishes he was as funny as Anna Faris tbh — Rebecca Long (@Bex_Long) November 4, 2021

that healthy daughter line just seemed big standard weird women as incubators misogyny until I remembered his son with Anna Faris was 9 weeks preemie (same as I was) and super underweight and she blamed herself🥴🥴 — maybe: kati (📌) (@katimcf) November 4, 2021

She did, but the “healthy daughter” comment when his son with Anna Faris was born premature and with health problems was… not great. — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) November 4, 2021

Chris Pratt is just determined to hold onto that ‘Worst Chris’ title. Dude has zero competition https://t.co/WGnm3Al1LD — Colette Fahy (@colettefahy_) November 4, 2021

recalls the twist in ‘passengers’ where we learn that chris pratt woke up jennifer lawrence’s character, thus holding her hostage for 90 years until their ship reaches its destination, and it was played off as romantic https://t.co/B2tTTPTCuE — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) November 4, 2021

This! What an a$$hole Chris Pratt gotta be. https://t.co/RvZJVQvhiH — Aparna H (@FuschiaScribe) November 4, 2021

Fuckin’ Chris Pratt, man. I just.. pic.twitter.com/cZTfW2pxdX — Geek Ghoul Diva (@geekgirldiva) November 4, 2021

