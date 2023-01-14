Chris Wallace Confronts Andy Cohen With Bonkers Clips From Real Housewives: ‘Are You At All Embarrassed By What You Do?’

CNN anchor Chris Wallace confronted Andy Cohen with some outrageous moments from the Real Housewives franchise, and asked him “Are you at all embarrassed by what you do?”

The latest interviews from Wallace’s series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace feature host and producer Andy Cohen and celebrity chef Ina Garten.

In his interview with Cohen, things got uncomfortable when Wallace played some particularly unhinged moments from the 10 Real Housewives shows, and Cohen got palpably defensive. At one point, Wallace bluntly asked Cohen if his livelihood is an embarrassment:

WALLACE: Okay, okay, Real Housewives. Which you host and sometimes you got caught in the crossfire. COHEN: This is going to be Season Two. Theresa Giudice pushing me, I think. [[CLIP]] WALLACE: Well, you nailed that. COHEN: Yes, I knew that. WALLACE: What you think this is low hanging fruit that we’re taking here? COHEN: Look, it’s all good! I love the show. I could watch those clips forever. WALLACE: Well, one of your books is titled ‘Superficial’. COHEN: Yes. WALLACE: Which is not my opinion. That’s your title for it. Another book is ‘A deep look at a shallow year” COHEN: Yes. WALLACE: Are you at all embarrassed by what you do? COHEN: No, I’m really not. Because it makes so many people happy. I go back to me being in St. Louis. As a kid watching all my children for years and years and years. And I loved “All My Children”. It was just the great escape for me. And I think that the show represents that for a whole lot of people. And I think it is…it can be really confrontational, it can sometimes be something that’s a little difficult to swallow. But I think it’s also about, in the real great moments, it’s about being a wife and a mother and a sister and a friend and a whole lot more. So yes, there’s all that and then there’s a whole lot more. And I think, by the way, if it was only that, it wouldn’t still be on the air and we wouldn’t have 10 going. It’s very funny too.

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace drops new episodes Fridays on HBO Max, with a highlights show on CNN Sunday night.

Watch the full exchange above via HBO Max and CNN.

