Screaming Protestor Berates Marco Rubio for ‘Serving Israel’ During Wild Hearing

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A shrieking protester interrupted Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s testimony before Congress on Tuesday, with the hysterical man screaming at Rubio to “stop supporting Israel” and its “genocide” in Gaza and Lebanon.

The wild scene briefly derailed the hearing. Rubio paused for a few seconds while the man shouted.

“Stop supporting Israel! Stop supporting Israel! Israel committed a genocide in Palestine, it’s still ongoing, and now they’re committing another genocide in Lebanon. And what are you doing?! You’re serving Israel!”

The man could be heard screeching “stop serving Israel!” as he was being removed from the chamber.

Rubio said “alright,” shrugged off the testimony crasher, and picked up where he left off.

Code Pink co-founder Medea Benjamin posted a brief video of protesters shouting at Rubio that he was a “war criminal” as he walked through the hallway.

“The blood of Palestinians and Iranians and Lebanese people are on your hands,” one of the protesters could be heard yelling. “Shame on you!”

CODEPINK and other activist confronted Marco Rubio today over U.S. support for war and destruction in Palestine, Lebanon, Cuba, Iran and more. No peace for war criminals. pic.twitter.com/ayYvfrwJUm — Medea Benjamin (@medeabenjamin) June 2, 2026

The male protester who interrupted Rubio’s testimony appeared to be tied to Code Pink; the organization dubs itself a “women-led grassroots organization working to end U.S. wars and militarism.” Its website says it demands “justice and liberation” for Palestinians.

And NewsNation reporter Joe Khalil posted a video of a male protester being handcuffed by officers in the hallway. Again, it’s unclear if that was the same guy who shouted at Rubio, because the protester was not seen on video. It appeared based on pictures from the AP they are two different men.

The bespectacled and disheveled protester in Khalil’s video yelped the Trump administration was “literally killing people.”

Other protesters in the background could be heard clapping and chanting “Rubio lies, people with AIDS die.”

Very vocal group of protestors arrested outside Marco Rubio’s Senate hearing, chanting “Rubio lies, people with AIDS die.” pic.twitter.com/s95AeBBsmt — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalilTV) June 2, 2026

In related news, Rubio got into a feisty exchange with Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) after the liberal lawmaker claimed President Donald Trump was “begging” Iran for a peace deal.

Watch above via YouTube.

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