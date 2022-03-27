Coda Wins the Oscar for Best Picture

Coda won the 2022 Academy Award for Best Picture on Sunday night — beating out largely predicted winner The Power of the Dog, along with Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, and West Side Story.

The film, whose title stands for Children of Deaf Adults and features a predominantly deaf cast, is an Apple original, streaming on Apple TV plus.

The film — an English-language remake of Éric Lartigau’s 2014 French film La Famille Bélier — is about a Gloucester, Massachusetts teenager named Ruby, portrayed by Emilia Jones.

Jones stars as the only hearing member of a deaf family. Coda, written and directed by Sian Heder, also features Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Daniel Durant, and Marlee Matlin.

In addition to Best Picture, Coda was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for Heder, and Best Supporting Actor, with Kotsur up for the award.

Coda ended up taking home awards for all three nominations.

Kotsur became the first male deaf actor to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, and later made history again when taking home the victory.

His co-star Matlin was the first deaf actor to be nominated for a similar award, as she won an Oscar for lead actress for Children of a Lesser God in 1986.

The film had been critically acclaimed prior to the Oscars, landing two SAG Award wins, two BAFTA victories, and the top prize at the Producers Guild Awards.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com