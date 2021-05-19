Demi Lovato Comes Out as Nonbinary, Announces Pronouns are They/Them

Demi Lovato has revealed that they are nonbinary, announcing that their pronouns are they/them.

Lovato made the announcement during a Wednesday episode their new podcast 4D With Demi Lovato, later posting a video and series of tweets online.

Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between. pic.twitter.com/HSBcfmNruo — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

“Over the past year-and-a-half, I’ve been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I’ve had the revelation that I identify as non-binary,” they said. “With that said, I’ll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them. I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and am still discovering.”

The Dancing with the Devil singer went on to explain that they had been living for others on the opposite side of the cameras before revealing that they will be officially changing their pronouns to they/them.

Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

“This has come after a lot of healing & self-reflective work,” they wrote. “I’m still learning & coming into myself, & I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me.”

This has come after a lot of healing & self-reflective work. I’m still learning & coming into myself, & I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

Lovato added that they are opening up for their fans who “haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones.”

I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way xox — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

Acknowledging that they are not an “expert or spokesperson,” Lovato invited gender non-conforming author and artist Alok Vaid-Menon as a guest on 4D With Demi Lovato.

The two opened up about misgendering themselves, Vaid-Menon admitting they sometimes “forget,” earning a chuckle from Lovato who revealed the same.

“It’s not as if trans and non-binary people are born with gender literacy,” Vaid-Menon said, adding “it’s something that we develop in order to be better for each other. So, if we could do it, you could do it, too. It just takes practice and commitment.”

Later in the podcast, Lovato shared that their 2018 overdose happened largely because they were “ignoring their truth.”

“I was suppressing who I really am in order to please stylists or team members or even fans that wanted me to be the sexy feminine pop star in a leotard and look a certain way,” they said. “I thought that was what I was supposed to be. Now I realize it’s so much more important to live your truth than to ever suppress yourself because that’s the type of stuff that happens when you do.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]