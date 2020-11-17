Dolly Parton Donated $1 Million to Help Fund Moderna’s Covid Vaccine

Dolly Parton is playing a major role in combating the coronavirus. The singer donated $1 million to help fund Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine, which early results have shown to be 94.5 percent effective in preventing infection.

The news was confirmed by The New England Journal of Medicine. According to the medical paper, the Dolly Parton COVID-19 Research Fund donated $1 million to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center back in April. The university was integral to Moderna’s vaccine trial and clinical

In April, Parton had shared on Instagram that she donated $1 million to research being done at Vanderbilt University.

“My longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who’s been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements toward that research of the coronavirus for a cure,” she wrote. “I am making a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt toward that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations.”

It’s now been confirmed that Parton’s donation helped directly lead to Moderna announcing it had produced a coronavirus vaccine.

“I’m just happy that anything I do can help somebody else, and when I donated the money to the Covid fund, I just wanted it to do good,” Parton said on the Today show on Tuesday. “Evidently, it is. Let’s just hope we find a cure real soon.”

As we noted, Moderna announced on Monday that its vaccine has a 94.5 percent effectiveness against Covid-19. The news comes after Pfizer announced that its own vaccine was showing a 90 percent level of effectiveness from early data. However, Moderna’s vaccine is expected to remain stable at standard refrigerator temperatures for up to 30 days, while Pfizer’s needs to be stored in deep freezers to maintain viability.

