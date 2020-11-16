Biotechnology firm Moderna has announced that their experimental vaccine is showing a very high level of effectiveness for protecting people from the coronavirus. This news follows a similar announcement from Pfizer about their Covid-19 vaccine, but the Moderna vaccine is now expected to remain stable at standard refrigerator temperatures of 2° to 8°C (36° to 46°F) for 30 days, up from the previous estimate of 7 days.

The company announced that their early data analysis shows their vaccine has a 94.5 percent effectiveness against Covid-19. CNN reports that Moderna received its results on Sunday while on call with the Data Safety and Monitoring Board, which has been overseeing their clinical data.

“It’s extremely good news. If you look at the data, the numbers speak for themselves,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a response gathered by Washington Post. “I describe myself as a realist, but I’m fundamentally a cautious optimist. I felt we’d likely get something less than this. … I said certainly a 90-plus-percent effective vaccine is possible, but I wasn’t counting on it.”

The announcement comes after Pfizer announced that their own vaccine trial has been showing encouraging results so far. While its not quite on the same level as Moderna, their vaccine was showing a 90 percent level of effectiveness from early data. The biggest complication they face right now though is that their vaccine needs to stored in deep freezers to maintain their viability, which presents a problem for mass distribution.

