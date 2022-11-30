Fans Mourn Passing of Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie, Age 79

Christine McVie, a key member of Fleetwood Mac, has passed away at the age of 79, her family and the band announced on Wednesday.

The family’s statement announced her death “with a heavy heart,” saying that the singer-songwriter who penned some of Fleetwood Mac’s biggest hits had “passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness,” and in the company of her family.

“We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally,” the statement concluded. “RIP Christine McVie.”

Rest In Peace Christine McVie pic.twitter.com/sJwlqgsBLw — Christine McVie (@christine_mcvie) November 30, 2022

The band shared their own grief, tweeting that there were “no words to describe our sadness.” McVie was “truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure” and “the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.”

“We were so lucky to have a life with her,” the statement continued. “Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so missed.”

McVie joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970 after contributing as a session musician on the band’s prior albums and marrying bassist John McVie in 1968. The McVies moved with band founder Mick Fleetwood to the United States in 1974, where they would soon meet Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, forming the team that would catapult the band to superstardom.

McVie’s “warmth and gravitas balanc[ed] the contributions of her younger new bandmates,” wrote Variety’s Chris Morris, with her sultry voice and skills as a songwriter and keyboardist providing a key foundation for the band’s growth into a “pop music juggernaut.” She wrote several of the songs on the newly reformed Fleetwood Mac’s first album together, the eponymous Fleetwood Mac, including “Say You Love Me” and “Over My Head,” which were both Billboard Top 20 singles.

1977’s smash hit Rumours — which spawned headlines for both its musical genius and the infamous personal turmoil among the band members’ relationships — again contained multiple significant songwriting contributions from McVie, including “Don’t Stop,” “You Make Loving Fun,” “Chain,” and “Songbird,” which the band frequently used to close out their concerts for the album’s tour.

Christine wrote You Make Loving Fun about her affair with the band’s lighting director. She told John McVie the song was a about her dog. That opening… pic.twitter.com/N4Q4KiSayo — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) November 30, 2022

Christine McVie was like Stevie’s wise older sister, the sweetly grounded balance to her ethereal astral projections. she wrote so many brilliant songs, but will likely be best remembered for “Songbird,” which often closed out Fleetwood Mac shows. RIP to an understated queen. pic.twitter.com/1njOSaSmqN — shauna (@goldengateblond) November 30, 2022

Other major McVie-penned hits include “Everywhere” and “Little Lies” from 1987’s Tango in the Night and “Hold Me” from 1982’s Mirage. Eight of the sixteen songs on the U.S. release of Fleetwood Mac’s 1988 Greatest Hits album have a solo or shared writing credit for McVie.

On America Reports Wednesday, Fox News anchor John Roberts recalled his time as a DJ in Toronto when the Rumours album came out, and “You Make Loving Fun” was the first single and “blew everything else off the charts.”

“What an incredible record that was,” Roberts added. The music she had helped the band create was “timeless” and still in high rotation, he said, and “it really is sad to see her go,” because she was “a real force” and “a giant talent.”

“And responsible for some of the band’s absolute biggest hits,” said Sandra Smith. “She inspired a generation..it’s 2022, and there are so many young people today who discovered that they love Fleetwood Mac and their legacy, it’s incredible, they’ve reached so many people over the decades they’ve been performing.”

Fans mourned McVie’s passing on social media.

“Although it is said that we fought a lot, we actually did spend a lot of our time laughing. There weren’t that many fights.” – Christine McVie Rest in peace… pic.twitter.com/p9kCDzYujS — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 30, 2022

Super Sky Point to Christine McVie. If it’s possible to be a member of Fleetwood Mac and still somehow be underrated as fuck, she was that. What a rich, soulful voice. #RIP pic.twitter.com/w3G6TjoA14 — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) November 30, 2022

christine mcvie gave fleetwood mac so much soul rest in peace songbird pic.twitter.com/c8l0kt4p0p — Jill Krajewski (@JillKrajewski) November 30, 2022

You don't have to have gone through a breakup to understand Fleetwood Mac's Rumours.

But it helps.

Rest in peace, Christine McVie. pic.twitter.com/IFBcKRIhIw — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) November 30, 2022

You can take me to the paradise

And then again you can be cold as ice

I'm over my head….but it sure feels nice Christine McVie was the glue of Fleetwood Mac. Forever and always. pic.twitter.com/O0Zyj9Jk7w — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) November 30, 2022

