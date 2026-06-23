Fox’s John Roberts asked White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson about President Donald Trump‘s low economic approval in recent polls.

Roberts cited a new PBS News/NPR/Marist poll, which found that 60 percent of American’s disapprove of Trump’s overall handling of the economy while only 33 percent approve. Approval for Trump’s economic approach, generally, has been polling in the thirty percent range in recent months.

“If you look back to 1992, for example, George H. W. Bush had a 90-something percent approval rating after the Gulf War,” Roberts said as he began to draw a comparison between the 1992 election year and the upcoming midterms. “He lost the presidency that year because people made up their minds about the economy very early in that year. We’ve only got a few months now until the midterms. This Marist poll shows that the President’s not exactly firing on all cylinders when it comes to approval of his handling of the economy.”

He added, “His 33 percent approval rating is three points lower than [Joe] Biden at his worst. How does the President improve on that number before people make up their minds about the midterms?”

Jackson shut down the accuracy of the polls when it comes to Trump:

John, you know as well as I do that if the American people trusted these polls, President Trump wouldn’t be in office right now. But time and time again, he has defied the polls because he is in touch with what the American people care about. That’s why he’s going to Pennsylvania today to talk to those folks who contributed to his landslide victory. … I actually grew up right outside of the Lehigh Valley, where the president is visiting today. And so I know firsthand what those folks care about. They care about the issues that the president is delivering on: lowering costs, bringing manufacturing back to the United States, ensuring long-term financial security for Americans through things like the Trump Accounts, which the president helped spearhead, lowering drug costs.

In response, Roberts pointed out the “economic ups and downs in that area of the country as well” and suggested the “economic rebound” is contingent upon the fate of the Iran Deal.

Trump has claimed Iran agreed to nuclear inspections for “infinity” as part of the deal, but Iran has denied this, saying they have made “no new commitments” about nuclear inspections.

Based on these conflicting assertions, Roberts asked if Trump would cut off negotiations on Iran and questioned the impact it would have on the economy.

While Roberts did not answer the question about the economic impact directly, she asserted, “President Trump’s priorities have not changed throughout this entire conflict. And that is that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon, and that the safety and the security of the American people remains paramount.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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