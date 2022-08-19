Former Bachelorette Star Who Wrote Country Song Praising Trump Says He ‘Snooped Around Pretty Dang Freely’ at Mar-a-Lago

Musician and former Bachelorette contestant James McCoy Taylor revealed this week that he “snooped around pretty dang freely” during a Mar-a-Lago visit while Donald Trump was still president. Taylor’s claim followed a recent FBI raid of the property in which authorities were seeking allegedly classified materials.

The former president has denied having any materials he shouldn’t have and called the search warrant “prosecutorial misconduct.”

In reaction to the news and ensuing debate about allegedly classified materials not being secure at the property, Taylor posted an image of him from Mar-a-Lago with Rudy Giuliani and revealed he roamed the place fairly freely after an invitation from Turning Point USA.

“I snooped around pretty dang freely and secret service wasn’t too worried about which room I went in, what I looked at, and I CERTAINLY didn’t get the sense that there were any rooms I wasn’t allowed in containing nuclear info! lol,” he wrote on Instagram.

Taylor is a vocal Trump supporter, so vocal he’s even taken to singing about his support for the Republican leader. Pinned on his Twitter profile is a bit of the music video for his song “Great Again.” Taylor’s support of Trump has earned the ire of others involved in the Bachelorette franchise.

“I just want a president who ain’t woke, so I can live in a country not broke,” Taylor sings at one point in the song. The music video includes numerous Trump supporters, many of whom are sporting Make America Great Again hats.

“Great Again… again” out NOW everywhere ! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9pg3BPVnCU — James McCoy Taylor (@james_mccoy_t) August 15, 2022

Taylor praised Trump in his Instagram post too, calling the former president “normal” and “funny.”

“I HOPE people who have let the media convince them that DJT is some crazy super-villain will open their eyes and see him for what he is,” he wrote. “A great dad, a normal, funny man, who doesn’t care for this elite ruling establishment and appreciates hard work, a good game of golf and freakin LOVES America and wants to give Her back to the people.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Taylor (@jamesmccoytaylor)

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com