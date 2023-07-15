Fran Drescher Bristles At Reporter Asking Why People Should Care About Actors On Strike

Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) President Fran Drescher bristled when a reporter suggested fans don’t care about the issues, they “just want their favorite TV shows and they want to go to the movies.”

The actors’ union went on strike Thursday, joining the Writers’ Guild of America in grinding Hollywood to a halt over issues like Artificial Intelligence and compensation in the streaming era.

Drescher and SAG-AFTRA Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree announced the action at a press conference, during which both of the union leaders took shots at the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) offer that preceded the strike, particularly the AI proposal.

Drescher opened the presser with an impassioned speech that went viral, but later in the presser, she got fiery again when a reporter asked for her message to fans who “aren’t interested in the nuances” of the dispute and just want to be entertained:

REPORTER: Hi. Hi. So let’s finish up with what is your message to the fans and consumers who aren’t interested in the nuances that we’re discussing here today? They just want their favorite TV shows and they want to go to the movies. FRAN DRESCHER: Well, what makes you think they’re not interested in what’s happening here? I think that they have an allegiance to all of us because they, we bring joy to their lives! We bring entertainment to their lives! And during COVID, they turned to us for everything! So I don’t think that your assumption that they don’t really care about anything but being entertained over the summer is the bottom line when the people that give so much to them and enrich their lives in so many ways are saying we are being taken advantage of in a terrible way. And if we let this happen to us, dollars for donuts, it’s going to happen to you and your family, your children and everybody that you work with, too! That’s how threatening this moment is in our nation’s history!

