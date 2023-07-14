Hollywood Superstar George Clooney Speaks Out On Bombshell SAG/AFTRA Actors Strike

Hollywood superstar George Clooney spoke out on the blockbuster actors strike by the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists union.

The actors’ union went on strike Thursday, joining the Writers’ Guild of America in grinding Hollywood to a halt over issues like Artificial Intelligence and compensation in the streaming era.

While the issues mostly affect film workers who aren’t huge stars, Clooney offered words of solidarity shortly before the strike was announced. From Deadline:

“This is an inflection point in our industry,” George Clooney said today, becoming one of the highest-profile actors to speak out in support of striking SAG members. Issuing a statement to the press in the past hour, the two-time Oscar winner said “actors and writers in large numbers have lost their ability to make a living,” as he also threw his weight behind striking scribes, who have been in dispute since May 2. “This is an inflection point in our industry,” said Clooney. “For our industry to survive that has to change. For actors, that journey starts now.”

Clooney has long been outspoken on a variety of subjects, including politics. Several months ago, the actor was a guest at the White House, where President Joe Biden praised him for sticking to his roots.

“Working on a tobacco farm to earn some scratch. Sleeping in his friend’s closet with nowhere to go until he finally gets his break. No matter where he is or what he does, he always remembers where he came from,” President Biden said of Clooney.

Among the issues at play in the strike is the studios’ proposal to scan background actors once, but then use those likenesses in perpetuity without any additional compensation.

The now-concurrent strikes could cripple output for scripted films and television shows indefinitely, unless some breakthrough occurs.

