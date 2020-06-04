Gabrielle Union has reportedly filed a complaint against NBC Universal alleging the network threatened her in an attempt to stop her from revealing the “toxic culture” on the set of America’s Got Talent.

New York Magazine’s Yashar Ali broke the news on Twitter, claiming that Union attempted to negotiate with NBC Universal regarding their cultural issues for months before finally filing a complaint against the network. Ali also reported that Union has filed a separate suit against America’s Got Talent judge and executive producer Simon Cowell:

1. BREAKING: After months of attempting to negotiate with NBC Universal on their cultural/workplace issues, @itsgabrielleu has filed a complaint against NBC Universal, @FremantleUS, @SimonCowell, and @syco I am told she will be filing a separate suit against @SimonCowell as well https://t.co/Fa090ODwAP — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 4, 2020

Ali also shared a statement from Bryan Freedman, Union’s attorney, which alleges that the Chairman of NBC Entertainment Paul Telegdy “threatened Ms. Union in an attempt to silence her from telling the truth about racist actions that took place on the show:”

2. Statement from @itsgabrielleu’s attorney Bryan Freedman. He alleges that the Chairman of NBC Entertainment Paul Telegdy threatened Gabby in an attempt to silence her from telling the truth about racist actions that took place on America’s Got Talent. pic.twitter.com/61X49SLX86 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 4, 2020

“When Gabrielle Union informed NBC of racially offensive conduct during the taping of America’s Got Talent, NBC did not ‘stand’ with her in ‘outrage at acts of racism,'” Telegdy’s statement continued. “Instead, NBC did not care enough to either promptly investigate Ms. Union’s complaints or even ask HR to get involved.”

Telegdy then accused NBC of standing against her for “whistleblowing” about racially charged and offensive misconduct while working on America’s Got Talent.

Union was reportedly fired from the show, along with co-judge Julianne Hough, after she complained of “toxic culture” and was perceived as “difficult” by the other judges.

Union reportedly had initially complained about Cowell’s tendency to smoke indoors and about the general workplace environment at America’s Got Talent. She also claimed that Jay Leno made a racist joke and that producers critiqued her appearance and called her hairstyles “too black.

NBC denied the allegation in a statement issued on May 27:

“While the investigation has demonstrated an overall culture of diversity, it has also highlighted some areas in which reporting processes could be improved,” the statement read. “No one associated with the show made any insensitive or derogatory remarks about Ms. Union’s appearance, and … neither race nor gender was a contributing factor in the advancement or elimination of contestants at any time.”

“We have a shared passion to make ‘America’s Got Talent’ a positive, inclusive and diverse show that is open to all individuals from any country or background,” the statement added. “We have heard from contestants and talent alike that their experience on ‘AGT’ has had a positive impact on their lives.”

