Gene Simmons Tells Anti-Vaxxers: ‘If You’re Willing to Walk Among Us Unvaccinated, You Are an Enemy’

Gene Simmons laid into anti-vaxxers on Wednesday, saying they have “this delusional, evil idea that you get to do whatever you want.”

Speaking with the TalkShopLive podcast, the 72-year-old KISS rocker said “If you’re willing to walk among us unvaccinated, you are an enemy.”

His comments came less than a month after a 53-year-old guitar tech for the band died of Covid-19. Some of the group’s roadies cited “lax Covid protocols” as a possible cause. The band claimed some crew members hid illnesses and carried forged vaccination cards.

“I don’t care about your political beliefs,” he continued. “You are not allowed to infect anybody just because you think you’ve got rights that are delusional.”

“You don’t have the right to go through a red light,” he added.

“If they tell you you can’t smoke in a building, you can’t smoke in a building. And that’s not because they want to take away your rights, that’s because the rest of us hate it. We don’t want to smell your smoke.”

“I don’t want to catch your disease,” said Simmons. “I don’t want to risk my life just because you want to go through a red light. This whole idea – this delusional, evil idea – that you get to do whatever you want and the rest of the world be damned is really terrible.”

“For God’s sakes, if I’m going to yawn in your presence, I’m going to put my hand up in front of my mouth,” he said. “Yawning is not a life threatening event. You having Covid might be a life threatening event, and I don’t want to catch it.”

Simmons compared Covid deniers and down-players to “Flat Earth Society people.”

“No bitch, they died because they got Covid.”

Watch above via TalkShopLive. The relevant part starts at the 4-minute mark.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com