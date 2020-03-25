With the deluge of headlines blaring the latest crisis sparked by the spread of the coronavirus, Mediaite has decided to dedicate at least one story per day to good news coming in from around the world.

Spotify launched its new COVID-19 Music Relief project on Wednesday, which works raise money for musicians and music professionals in need of funding amid the coronavirus outbreak. Spotify has additionally pledged to match up to $10 million in donations made to select charities and nonprofits.

“To begin, we’re partnering with MusiCares, PRS Foundation, and Help Musicians, and are looking forward to adding more partners worldwide,” the streaming platform notes in a blog post.

“Spotify is making a donation to these organizations and will match donations made via the Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief page dollar-for-dollar up to a total Spotify contribution of $10 million.”

Spotify also announced a feature that will “enable artists to fundraise directly from fans during this challenging time.”

“This will give artists on Spotify the ability to link out to a verified funding page for themselves, for another artist in need, or for a separate initiative of their choice.”

Spotify has also taken to Twitter to gain support:

The global music community needs us all. Help us to uplift organizations that offer relief: https://t.co/AQDoHYEP06#SpotifyMusicRelief pic.twitter.com/i7t1n6IsFw — Spotify (@Spotify) March 25, 2020

