GRAMMYS 2019: How to Watch Live, Red Carpet, Nominees and Performances

The Grammys, the award season’s biggest music show, goes down this Sunday night in Los Angeles.

You can watch full live coverage of the 61st Annual Grammys on CBS, with the main show airing at 8 p.m. EST. The show will also be available for live stream on CBS All Access, a subscription-based service (which offers a free trial).

Live red carpet coverage is set to kick off at 5 p.m. EST, and will stream on the Grammy Awards website.

Late night host James Corden, the host of the 2017 and 2018 Grammys, will be getting a rest this year, as 15-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys will be hosting.

You can also stream the show on a number of subscription services (that also over free trials), including FuboTV.

While last year’s show was held in New York — for the first time since 2003 — the 61st Grammys are back in Los Angeles. As far as performers go, fans of Ariana Grande might be disappointed to learn that she dropped out of the ceremony. Fans of breaking their nose in a mosh pit might be pleased to learn that Travis Scott took her place, who will be headlining alongside Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake are the two top nominated artists (Lamar leads Drake with eight noms to seven). Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, Drake, H.E.R., Post Malone, Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, and Kendrick Lamar for the Black Panther soundtrack are battling it out for Album of the Year.

Read the full list of nominees here.

