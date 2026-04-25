Trump Claims Iran Sent a ‘Much Better’ Deal Offer 10 Minutes After Canceling Pakistan Summit

President Donald Trump said Iran’s leaders came scurrying back with a “much better” proposal to end the war, minutes after he canceled sending a U.S. delegation back to Pakistan for a second round of negotiations.

The president shared the update while speaking to reporters in front of Air Force One in Palm Beach, Florida on Saturday.

“Interestingly, immediately when I canceled it, within 10 minutes, we got a new paper that was much better,” Trump said.

He was referring to his decision to scrap sending Vice President JD Vance, as well as special envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, back to Islamabad, Pakistan for another summit. The trio had went to Pakistan earlier this month for a marathon negotiating session with Iranian leaders; Vance said the talks failed to result in a deal because Iran would not make an “affirmative commitment” to stop pursing nuclear weapons.

Trump told reporters that remains the key sticking point on Saturday.

“It’s very simple,” Trump said. “Look, that whole deal is not complicated — Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Very simple.”

He was then asked if he planned on extending the ceasefire deal.

“Haven’t even thought about it,” Trump said.

His remarks to the reporters came about 20 minutes after he posted about the canceled Pakistan trip on Truth Social.

The president wrote:

I just cancelled the trip of my representatives going to Islamabad, Pakistan, to meet with the Iranians. Too much time wasted on traveling, too much work! Besides which, there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their “leadership.” Nobody knows who is in charge, including them. Also, we have all the cards, they have none! If they want to talk, all they have to do is call!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Trump told the press a few minutes later that he will deal with whoever is “runs the show” in Iran, but that they seem to be in too much disarray right now.

Watch above via CNN.

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