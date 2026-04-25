‘Get Tougher Skin!’ Fox’s Big Weekend Show Admonishes Press To Stop Whining About Trump’s Insults

Panelists on Fox News’s The Big Weekend Show on Saturday admonished the press to “get tougher skin” when it comes to President Donald Trump’s penchant for hurling insults.

During his second term, Trump has particularly scolded female reporters with directives like, “Quiet, piggy,” “smile more,” and names like “obnoxious,” “ugly,” and “stupid and nasty,” when they asked serious questions.

The Fox discussion came as Trump prepared to attend his first-ever White House Correspondents’ Dinner as POTUS in Washington, D.C., and some journalists announced their intentions to boycott the event.

“We were talking about earlier, this president likes to talk to the press. Sometimes he runs them through their paces a little bit,” said co-host Tomi Lahren. “But I think he evenly applies it, right? He might say something to certain reporters, but then he’ll give them a call. So, I think for the press, he’s still the kind of guy you want in office if you’re looking to get the scoop, the story, the details.”

“One-hundred percent,” agreed veteran anchor Kevin Corke, who was filling in for Joey Jones. “Let’s be fair, I do think some people feel threatened when they get sort of upbraided by somebody in office or at the level of a president, but the truth is, I think you need to get tougher skin. Sometimes, we all have to deal with people who are abrasive — that’s part of the job. And as long as you keep your perspective, which is to say, ‘I’m doing a job on behalf of the American people. I want people to understand what’s happening, I want people to understand your perspective.’ If you do that, you don’t mind as much.”

“I think we’ve come a long way since the Biden administration and the way they handled the press — or did not handle the press,” Lahren added.

Fox News correspondent Alicia Acuna said, “This administration is just very up front, like, ‘We don’t like your question, and today I don’t like you.’ I mean, that’s the way he treats members of the media.”

“I think journalists sometimes are not honest when it comes to the president — I don’t mean in their coverage. I mean that he makes their job harder, but he also makes it easier because he is so accessible,” Acuna added. “They can get texts, they can get phone calls, they get all the information. He makes it harder because when they hit him, he hits back.”

The event will take place at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Click here to watch.

Watch the clip above via The Big Weekend Show on Fox News.

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