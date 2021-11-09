GREEN LIGHT: Squid Game Creator Confirms There Will Be a Season 2, But Has Bad News for Fans Too

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed that there will be a second season of the Netflix megahit, and two of the stars said they’d love to act in a Steven Spielberg film.

Fans of the record-smashing series can rejoice, as what little suspense surrounding the show’s fate was put to rest Tuesday by the writer/director. At an event in Los Angeles, Hwang had good news and bad news for Squiddites.

The good news: “So there’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice! I will say there will indeed be a second season.” Hwang said in Korean.

The bad news? Not soon enough for those anticipating the follow-up.

“It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen,” he said.

Hwang added “I will promise you this…,” and in English, said “Gi-hun will come back. He’ll do something for the world.”

Also at the event were Squid Game stars Park Hae-soo, who portrays the duplicitous Cho Sang-woo, and Jung Hoyeon, who stars as the sexy North Korean defector-turned-pickpocket in the series.

A reporter asked “Any plans to work in a Hollywood film yet, from either one of you?”

“Yeah, why not? So call!” Park replied as Jung jumped up and down and exclaimed “Hope so! Yeah, hope so!”

The reporter suggested Spielberg, and Park coolly said “Hey, Spielberg. Hey, guys,” and Jung said “Call our agent!”

In October, Netflix announced that Squid Game was the streaming service’s most-watched series ever, based on the number of accounts that viewed at least 2 minutes of the show during its first 4 weeks on the platform.

Watch above via The Associated Press.

