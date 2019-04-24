HBO Documentary on Robert Durst Selectively Edited Audio for His Infamous Confession

The HBO documentary The Jinx, which chronicles the suspected murders that may have been committed by New York real estate heir Robert Durst, selectively edited the end of the miniseries to make it appear as though Durst shockingly confessed to the murders on camera.

“What the hell did I do?… Killed them all, of course,” Durst can be seen saying in the award-winning documentary.

However, Durst never said those two sentences consecutively. The damning comment was actually stitched together by editors who used footage from his random ramblings to create a fake confession.

In Durst’s full scattered quote, which includes several “unintelligible” and “inaudible” remarks, he told the filmmakers:

“I don’t know what you expected to get. I don’t know what’s in the house. Oh, I want this. Killed them all, of course. I want to do something new. There’s nothing new about that. He was right. I was wrong. The burping. I’m having difficulty with the question. What the hell did I do?”

While Durst was convicted of dismembering his neighbor, officials were never able to obtain enough forensic evidence and he was acquitted of murder. He is now facing trial for the alleged 2000 murder of his then-friend Susan Berman, where Durst’s lawyers are citing the selective edits to defend him.

The creators of the HBO documentary are expected to be called to the witness stand, where attorneys working for Durst will attempt to portray them as “agents for law enforcement” working with officials against their client.

Watch the selectively edited confession clip from The Jinx above, via HBO.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com