Jamie Lee Curtis Responds to NY Mag’s ‘Nepo Baby’ Story: Debate Designed to ‘Denigrate and Hurt’

New York Magazine’s latest cover story about “Hollywood nepotism babies” has sparked a tremendous amount of controversy and conversation — and now actress Jamie Lee Curtis is speaking out.

The piece focused on the children of celebrities making a name for themselves in a wide range of industries. Curtis, who was not targeted by the story but described herself as an “OG Nepo Baby” (she’s the daughter of two legendary actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh), took to her Instagram on Friday to vent her frustrations

She argued the debate around “nepo babies” is designed to “denigrate and hurt” and defended her work and accomplishments.

“I have been a professional actress since I was 19 years old so that makes me an OG Nepo Baby,” Curtis wrote.

“I’ve never understood, nor will I, what qualities got me hired that day, but since my first two lines on Quincy as a contract player at Universal Studios to this last spectacular creative year some 44 years later, there’s not a day in my professional life that goes by without my being reminded that I am the daughter of movie stars,” she said.

Curtis said the criticism that follows being branded a nepotism baby implies that the person has “no value” on their own.

“The current conversation about nepo babies is just designed to try to diminish and denigrate and hurt,” she said.

“For the record I have navigated 44 years with the advantages my associated and reflected fame brought me, I don’t pretend there aren’t any, that try to tell me that I have no value on my own,” Curtis added.

Curtis lamented that despite her lineage, she has “suited up and shown up” for every job she’s been hired to do.

“It’s curious how we immediately make assumptions and snide remarks that someone related to someone else who is famous in their field for their art, would somehow have no talent whatsoever. I have come to learn that is simply not true. I have suited up and shown up for all different kinds of work with thousands of thousands of people and every day I’ve tried to bring integrity and professionalism and love and community and art to my work,” she wrote.

“I am not alone. There are many of us. Dedicated to our craft. Proud of our lineage. Strong in our belief in our right to exist,” Curtis said.

Curtis concluded the post by asking those reading to “be kind.”

