Jill Biden Reveals Joe Biden ‘Was Checked Out By The Doctors’ Right After Trump Debate: ‘He Was Fine’

Former First Lady Dr. Jill Biden revealed that then-President Joe Biden was “checked out by the doctors” immediately following the debate with then-former President Donald Trump and “was fine.”

Dr. Biden has embarked on a press tour for her new book “View from the East Wing: A Memoir,” that has reignited questions about the 2024 campaign that saw President Biden drop out after a disastrous debate performance and a groundswell of demands he withdraw.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of MS NOW’s Morning Joe, co-host Jonathan Lemire reminded Dr. Biden about her recent statement she feared her husband was “having a stroke” at one point during the debate.

He asked her, “If you thought that then, that something, a medical episode had happened, did you recommend that he go to a doctor then?”

Dr. Biden said he was, in fact, examined right after the debate:

LEMIRE: This, of course, there has been a lot of speculation, Dr. Biden, about the president’s, you know, ability to serve that second term. We know what happened, you know, the debate that night in Atlanta in the summer of 2024. You write in the book about how your immediate reaction, is you were fearful that something was wrong, that perhaps he’d even had a stroke. But, you know, but publicly, of course, you said that he did well. You cheered him on that evening. What do you say to people who today wonder if you thought that then, that something, a medical episode had happened, did you recommend that he go to a doctor then? BIDEN: Well, we had a whole team of doctors around us. I mean, I think most Americans may not know that we have a team of doc — I have a team of doctors around me as first lady, Joe had a team of doctors around him. So, when I saw that and I was frightened, I was, you know, scared to death to see that, and — but the doctors were there. And so right after he got off of stage, I mean, let’s face it, he — Joe knew that this was not a good performance. I mean, as we walked off the stage, he whispered to me, Jill, you know, I really, to put it nicely, screwed up, didn’t I? And I said, yes, Joe, you did. So, he knew. And then we got off the stage and, you know, I went to get my stuff. He was checked out by the doctors. They said he’s fine. We went on to do three more events that night, and Joe was like he always was. And so, to me, as I look back, I mean, that was so inexplicable. I just — to this day, it’s just inexplicable to me.

Watch above via MS NOW’s Morning Joe.

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