Johnny Depp Celebrates Vindication in Defamation Trial: ‘Truth Never Perishes’

Actor Johnny Depp celebrated his victory on Wednesday in a defamation trial against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.

Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Heard won one defamation claim against Depp, winning $2 million in compensatory damages. The civil trial was the result of a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that Heard wrote where she implicated Depp, without mentioning him by name, for domestic violence against her during their relationship.

In a statement, Depp said:

Six years ago my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me and also the lives of the people that for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye.

False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me by the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already traveled around the world twice within a nano second and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career. And six years later, the jury gave me back my life. Truly humbled. Truth never perishes.